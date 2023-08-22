NASSAU SOUND, Fla. (WSVN) – A fisherman has found himself in the midst of a public outcry after sharing a photo on social media that shows him touching a young bottlenose dolphin, which he claims he stumbled upon while fishing off Nassau Sound over the weekend.

The incident has brought attention to the interactions with marine mammals in their natural habitat.

The man, who initially captured the image with the dolphin, recounted the surprising discovery during their fishing expedition. “We couldn’t tell what it was, but it was rolling around in the surf, like in the wash,” he stated. Upon closer inspection, the group realized they had encountered a young bottlenose dolphin.

“In an attempt to assess its condition, we tried to see if it was still alive, or if we could revive it. Unfortunately, there was nothing we could do,” the fisherman shared.

The man then took a photograph with the dolphin and posted it on social media. The accompanying caption, “Gotta do what you gotta do to catch a fish,” generated controversy and backlash.

However, the fisherman clarified that despite his caption’s wording, he did not actually catch the dolphin. “Yes, I did pick it up out of the water. But that was me proclaiming that I caught it. And I did not catch it. We found the dolphin dead on the shore,” he explained.

Unaware of the legal implications, the fisherman said he returned the dolphin to the spot where it was discovered.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries regulations explicitly prohibit the feeding or harassment of wild marine mammals, including dolphins.

The photograph led to widespread backlash, with some individuals sending the fisherman death threats on social media. In response to the negative reception, he expressed a newfound awareness of the gravity of the situation. “It made me a lot more aware of the situation, the seriousness of it,” he acknowledged.

In an effort to make amends, the fisherman issued a public apology. “I’m sorry. And I didn’t. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. And I did not hurt the dolphin. I wasn’t aware that I wasn’t supposed to touch it. And I would never do it again,” he stated remorsefully.

Recognizing the seriousness of the incident, the fisherman contacted NOAA Fisheries, who assured him that they would investigate the matter.

