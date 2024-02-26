FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida filmmaker has made his mark in lunar history as his documentary, “Climate Refugees,” along with other masterpieces, now resides on the moon.

The private U.S. lunar lander, which carried the time capsule containing Nash’s documentary, marked a historic moment for NASA and became the first U.S. spacecraft to land on the soon since 1972.

“Never once did the thought that a film I would do would be going to the moon,” expressed Nash.

About a year ago, Nash learned about a lunar lander heading to the moon with a time capsule, but he later learned that his 2010 documentary has been selected to be placed in the time capsule, joining over 220 other artists.

“It’s almost like they’re putting future cave drawings up on the lunar surface so life forms perhaps in the future will be able to discover this,” he said.

Growing up on Hutchinson Island, Nash later established Beverly Hills Productions and Nash Films after he moved to Hollywood.

His message to aspiring filmmakers, journalists and storytellers: “I would just say the world needs you! When I was going to John Carroll High School never once did I ever think that a film I directed or produced would end up on the moon. So you know, dream big! Tonight when I look out at the moon, I’m gonna be able to look at it and say that a film that I did is up there!”

Nash said he is already working on a sequel, with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his father serving as executive producers.

