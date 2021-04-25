Florida federal vaccination sites to resume use of J&J vaccine

(WSVN) - The Johnson and Johnson vaccine rollout resumes.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that federal vaccination sites will resume use of the one-dose shot on Sunday.

Each site will be able to 3,000 J&J doses per day.

Starting at 7am Sunday, @FEMA supported site @MDCollege North joins the 3 other state sites offering the J & J #COVID19Vaccine again. No appointment needed. Bring Florida ID or proof of residency. https://t.co/91K0psYaiw — PIO Mike Jachles (@PIOMikeJ) April 25, 2021

Officials said staff has received additional training based on new guidance from the CDC and FDA.

There is no word on when mobile vaccination sites will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

