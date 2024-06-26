NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against NASA after a piece of space junk from the International Space Station damaged their Naples home in March, The Washington Post reports.

The homeowners discovered the metal object within their residence, relieved that the incident resulted in no injuries.

NASA has confirmed that the debris was indeed hardware from the International Space Station, which unexpectedly failed to burn up during re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

The lawsuit alleges that the family suffered property damage as well as emotional and mental distress due to the incident. They are seeking $80,000 in damages.

Legal experts suggest that this case could set a precedent for future claims related to damages caused by space debris.

NASA has been given six months to respond to the lawsuit.

