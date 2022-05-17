(WSVN) - More often than not, if you live in Florida, there’s a good chance you might find a large reptile cooling off in your pool. This was the case for a family in Charlotte County.

The family woke up after they heard loud noises coming from their lanai area. Their curiosity to find the source of noise led the family to their pool, which is where they found a massive alligator floating inside.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said the gator was over 10 feet long and weighed more than 500 pounds.

In a Facebook post, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wrote “Water Safety Month, Tip #37: Always check your pool before diving in!”

According to the sheriff’s office, they reported that the alligator tore through the screen to enter “the nice, cool water.”

The gator was removed by a trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but officials did not specify what happened to it after its removal.

During mating season, alligator sightings are very common.

This also serves as a reminder to visitors and residents that male alligators are constantly on the move.

Mating season for alligators usually occurs during May or June, according to the FWC. Females would then start to form nests in August and September, where they can lay about 30 to 50 eggs in late June or early July. The eggs begin to hatch from August through September.

“If you see an alligator leave it alone, give it its distance,” said Dan Costell, associate curator for reptiles and fish at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park. Costell said.

It is important to give an alligator its distance year-round, especially during mating season. FWC is also reminding people to only swim in designated areas during daylight hours and to keep their pets away from fresh or brackish water.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.