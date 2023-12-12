JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A family is demanding answers after an incident left them shaken during a drive on Saturday night.

Alex Waddell and his family were traveling in Jacksonville when a rivet crashed through their windshield. Waddell described the experience after he and his family passed under a bridge.

“It just kinda landed in her lap, it hit the windshield, then it hit the dash right there, so it kinda popped up into her lap,” he recalled.

According to Waddell, there were workers on scissor lifts above, conducting some form of work on the support beams. Suddenly, a loud bang echoed, and a cut-off piece of the rivet or bolt flew through the windshield, landing in Waddell’s wife’s lap.

Despite the shock, the family opted not to pull over immediately due to heavy traffic.

“There was a lot of traffic behind us, so my wife just wanted to get home, so we just pulled it into the house,” Waddell explained.

In response to the incident, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) released a statement, assuring that such claims are taken seriously.

“These claims are investigated based on daily construction inspections, and if the investigation confirms the contractor was responsible, the contractor will then indemnify the motorist,” FDOT stated.

Waddell expressed concern about the extensive damage to his windshield and dashboard, emphasizing his ultimate goal of having the FDOT cover the repair costs.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.