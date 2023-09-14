OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida family in Ocala is reveling in the extraordinary coincidence of celebrating the birth of their third daughter on the same date as their other two daughters.

This heartwarming event marks the third time in four years that the parents have welcomed a daughter into their lives on September 3, creating a unique bond between the siblings.

The parents, who are overjoyed by this remarkable occurrence, shared their excitement about the special birthday tradition they’ve unintentionally established.

“Celebrating their birthdays is gonna be a special day for us ’cause it’s for all three of them. We would like to do something big for them, maybe take them to Disney,” the parents expressed, emphasizing their desire to make September 3 a memorable day for their daughters.

The family’s father, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his growing family, raced back and forth between their home and the hospital on that eventful day. He first rushed home to celebrate the birthdays of their other two daughters then, he hurried back to the hospital to be by his wife’s side as they welcomed their newest addition to the world.

As the family looks forward to future September 3 celebrations, it’s clear that their growing family will continue to cherish this extraordinary connection and create lasting memories together.

