NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida family’s pool party gets an uninvited guest when a ball python is found slithering on their pool deck.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office body camera footage captures a deputy arriving at the home in Lehigh Acres and finding the snake next to the backyard refrigerator.

The family said they tried to keep the snake in place until officers arrived.

The deputy safely grabbed the python and even asked the frightened family if they wanted to pet it.

“Ah, no. No, no,” said the couple.

The family said the snake may have slithered inside their home, had their dog not barked to alert them.

