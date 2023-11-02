LEESBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A Lee County family’s peaceful nights have turned into a nightmare as relentless bear break-ins continue, leaving a mother feeling unsafe in her own home.

For four long years, Teana Sayers and her family have been tormented by these brazen predators, despite their best efforts to thwart them.

“These bears have come every other night, basically,” she said.

Sayers, a mother of four, resides on a serene street near Orlando, but lately, tranquility has been elusive due to the constant presence of three bold bears who have repeatedly invaded her home.

“There’s times when my husband leaves for work early in the morning and it’s dark out and there’s a bear on the other side of my side door over here and he can’t leave because he’s trapped by this bear,” explained Sayers.

The marauding bears have been spotted rummaging through trash cans and attempting to access the family’s residence. Their audacity even led one bear onto the screened-in porch.

“I have boarded this up because I’ve fixed the screen multiple times,” said Sayers. “I feel like we live in fear, and we shouldn’t be living like that. This is my home. I’ve been living here for 29 years.”

These troublesome bears have not only become a persistent menace but also appear to be growing smarter, with instances of them breaking into the family’s chicken coop.

Sayers emphasized the safety concerns for her children, stating that they are never allowed to play outside once darkness falls, as the bears often linger nearby.

“We come out here and the bears will go up in this tree here and hang out, especially the mama and her two cubs,” said Sayers.

Wildlife experts have attributed the bears’ relentless behavior to their evolving adaptability to their surroundings, driven by an unwavering determination to find food.

“In most cases, it’s standstill, back away slowly, try not to make any sudden movements,” said wildlife expert Kenny Baez.

The best course of action is to leave the bears undisturbed and contact authorities once the animals have departed.

