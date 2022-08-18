TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A state official has handed down a decision regarding LGBTQ documents used in Florida schools.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz has ordered his staff to inspect the support guides and materials used by teachers and administrators to counsel LGBTQ students at all school districts.

The move, announced Wednesday, aims to ensure the documents comply with and do not overreach the state’s recently implemented Parental Rights in Education law, which restricts such discussions in some grades.

The Florida legislature passed the controversial measure back in March. Known as “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents, the law bars classroom instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

