(TMX) – A child escaped with minor injuries when an allegedly drunken driver crashed into his bedroom in Cape Coral, Fla., overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of a home on Friday. Concrete, insulation, and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the home.

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King. According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

Courtesy Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said. She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed, but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence, and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.