NEAR SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A lost dog, who had been missing for months, has been finally found, thanks to the help of social media.

The hound dog breed, named Miles, got lost after Hurricane Milton roared through Florida, along with three other dogs.

“It damaged the fence, and they escaped that morning, Oct. 10,” said owner Deborah Newell.

Three of the dogs eventually returned, but Miles was nowhere to be found.

As the days passed, hope that Miles would return home was fleeting, and Curtis, one of the other dogs, was losing his spark.

“Curtis had just sat by the kitchen window looking sad,” said Newell.

Meanwhile, Beach Paw Rescue’s Jinger Gordon and Kent Hickman stumbled across a call for help on Facebook.

“So I happened to see a post on Ruskin Paws,” said Jinger Gordon. “A girl had been fishing the night before, pretty late. She said she saw a red hound that looked like a skeleton.”

The post said there was a dog near some railroad tracks by a river outside of Sarasota.

It was an area Gordon and Hickman were familiar with.

“I woke him up, and I said, ‘Hey, we have fished here so many times,” said Gordon.

The duo went into the area to search for Miles. That search would eventually pay off.

“We have walked the tracks pretty far because there’s no road, and look who we see up here,” Gordon said. “It’s the red hound.”

Once they found Miles, they used social media to find the owner and discovered some posts with Deborah’s name and number.

“We called her and she said, ‘That’s my Miles. That’s definitely Miles.’

Newell arrived soon after with food, water, and Curtis’ blanket.

“Miles! Get a puppy treat. Puppy treat.”

It was Curtis’ scent that had him lower his guard.

“I looked to my left, and there he was, creeping towards the blanket,” said Newell. “He took the treat and he ran over to me and sort of fell into my arms.”

It was a reunion Newell had been praying for months after the tropical storm struck.

“Here you go, sweetheart,” she said. “Here you go. Let me get you some water.”

Days later, Miles is back home recovering. His owner said he is slowly being reintroduced to the other dogs.

