(WSVN) - A Florida dog was found thousands of miles away from home and the heartwarming reunion was captured on camera.

“I was just full of joy. I almost cried, it was really sad but I was sad and happy at the same time,” said dog owner Louis Gonazalez.

Gonzalez’s husky named Storm escaped while she was outside. She was nowhere to be found for days.

“I called off work and I was a whole day looking for her on the streets, on Facebook to see if anybody had posted her,” said Gonzalez.

Days turned into weeks and it turned out she was at an animal shelter in Arkansas almost 20 hours away from her Florida home.

The animal shelter scanned the dog’s microchip and it came back registered to Gonzalez.

“It was like if you haven’t seen a family member in years,” he said Gonzalez.

“1,230 miles is an amazing trip in a week and a half to 2 weeks and we are just thankful and blessed that he was reunited with the animal,” said Lieutenant Leeann Zaner.

Storm’s owners said they are thankful for the microchip.

Zaner encourages all owners to microchip their animals because reunions like this would not be possible without it.

“I’m happy right now because I finally got to see my dog again, after so much time that has passed by,” said Gonzalez.

The owners also had a talk with Storm, “Don’t run off again all the way to Arkansas.”

Storm is working on getting her health back to where it needs to be but she is doing just fine.

