MELBOURNE, Fla. (WSVN) — It’s the time of year when many families are planning their vacations, so here are some ways to keep those trips safe.

Whether it’s spring break or a long weekend trip, enjoyable pastimes like sunbathing, swimming and drinking with friends could lead to possible safety risks.

According to Dr. Kevin Freels at Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital, all of those contribute to an uptick in emergency room visits.

“I think you can really sum it up in three main topics. Those three main topics are the weather, the water and what I like to classify as the extracurricular activities,” he said.

Freels said weather injuries are often caused by prolonged sun exposure, which can lead to dehydration and other heat-related illnesses.

“The two most presenting symptoms of dehydration or heat-related illnesses are altered mental status, decreased sweating, and then also, you look for change in your urine color; darker urine is not good,” said Freels.

To prevent this, Freels said, it’s important to apply and reapply sunscreen, at least SPF 30, drink water throughout the day, especially when consuming alcohol, and be aware of side effects to medication that could intensify dehydration or sunburning.

If you’re going swimming, make sure to have a swim buddy.

“If you cannot swim, wear a life jacket. If you don’t want to wear a life jacket, don’t go above your waist,” said Freels.

And remember to keep a close eye on children when near water.

“I have shed too many tears with families that have lost kids in pools,” said Freels.

Then there are those injuries from what Freels refers to as extracurricular activities. He said they’re often alcohol-related.

Car surfing, climbing balconies, riding e-bikes without helmets, drinking and driving, not obeying traffic signs or speed limits,” said Freels.

Different ways of prevention include being aware of your surroundings, wearing a helmet on bikes and e-bikes and having a ride plan to get home for those who are out drinking.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.