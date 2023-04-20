(WSVN) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management sent out a tweet apologizing after waking up Floridians at 4:45 a.m. Thursday. A loud buzzing sound emitting from phones with the alert: “EMERGENCY ALERT: TEST – This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal 😅@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) April 20, 2023

The alert, according to FDEM was supposed to be only on TVs not on phones.

FDEM said they are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night.

The state tests the emergency alert system once a month.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.