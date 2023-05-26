(WSVN) - Residents of Florida will have the chance to participate in a disaster sales tax holiday in preparation for hurricane season.

Starting Saturday, and lasting until June 9, Florida residents will be able to purchase certain items at no extra tax charge.

Items include batteries, flashlights, lanterns, tarps, and select portable generators.

A second tax break holiday will take place between Aug. 26 to Sept. 8, before the peak of the stormy season.

For more information, visit Miamidade.gov.

