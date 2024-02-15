OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida deputy has resigned after he body camera footage showed the moment he mistakenly believed a suspect opened fie.

The incident occurred on Nov. 12, 2023 after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call. They received a call involving Marquis Jackson, who was accused of refusing to return his girlfriend’s car and sending threatening text messages.

The footage captured the initial search and detainment of Jackson, with Hernandez searching him again.

Bodycam footage depicts deputy Jesse Hernandez walking toward his patrol car when an acorn fall on the roof. A startled Hernandez falls and yells as he mistakenly thought he was under fire.

“I’ve been hit!, I’m hit!” he shouted on the footage.

Hernandez was then seen shooting at the back of his patrol car. An internal investigation later confirmed that he was not hit and Jackson did not fire any weapon.

The investigation report suggested that the sound Hernandez mistook for gunshots was likely an acorn hitting the roof of his car.

Sheriff Eric Aden, unabloe to comment due to a potential litigation, released a video statement where he expressed the department’s commitment to prevent such incidents in the future.

“We’re actually going to use this particular case as training for the rest of our staff as a potential thing that we need to watch out for to make sure that we never put someone’s life in jeopardy again,” he said.

No one was unharmed during the incident.

Hernandez resigned from the force in December after the internal investigation concluded that Hernandez’s use of force was not objectively reasonable.

