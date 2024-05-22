PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — A child was safely rescued by deputies after being locked in a car at a Walmart parking lot in Palm Coast.

On Monday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a mother saying her one-year-old child was put in the car.

Body camera footage shows deputies arriving at the scene and discovering the car was locked with the keys inside.

“How long [has] she been in there?” asks a responding deputy heard on bodycam video.

“About 10 minutes,” says the mother.

“I’m gonna smash the window then. I have to because she’s been stuck in there,” said the deputy.

The officer proceeded to smash the window and the child was safely removed from the vehicle.

