LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An alligator is back in its natural habitat after it wandered into a residential area and stunned a woman who found it on her front porch.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called to a woman’s home when she found a gator on her front porch earlier this month.

A deputy crouched over the reptile and held it down while it tried to do its signature “death roll.”

The deputy won this fight and the gator was safely relocated.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.