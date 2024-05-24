SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Seminole County sheriff’s deputy used an overdose victim’s phone to catch the drug dealer responsible for his death, leading to the arrest of Corie Gene Phillips, 52, who now faces first-degree murder charges.

Tony Blake was found dead in his Central Florida home last year. Deputies responding to a 911 call discovered Blake unresponsive next to a dining room table with a plate containing a “white, grainy substance” nearby. Preliminary tests identified the substance as methamphetamine and fentanyl, suggesting a possible overdose.

The investigation led deputies to Phillips, who had been in contact with Blake the night before his death. Using Blake’s phone, a deputy impersonated Blake, making phone calls and sending text messages to Phillips. Through this ruse, the officer persuaded Phillips to sell him methamphetamine. Phillips was then arrested after he arrived with the drugs.

“These individuals don’t care,” said retired police chief, Orlando Rolon. “All they care about is the profit that they’re making and I applaud the deputy who used the tactic to eventually lead to the arrest of the individual.”

Phillips initially denied bringing drugs to the victim but later admitted to delivering methamphetamine. A toxicology report confirmed that Blake died from combined drug toxicity, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and alcohol.

In January 2024, a search warrant for Phillips’ cell phone revealed evidence linking him to drug deals. He was arrested again last week on murder charges by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance under Florida law.

Phillips is currently in custody awaiting trial.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.