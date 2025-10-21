OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a battery suspect after an incident over the weekend.

It was first reported that a man was posing as a rideshare driver and allegedly tried to kidnap a woman early Saturday morning.

On Monday, deputies said it was not a kidnapping, rather “a battery occurred to the female victim, in the vehicle. We are continuing to investigate to see if this incident rises to the level of false imprisonment.”

Deputies released a rendering of a man they believe could resemble the suspect.

Investigators say the woman was walking east on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Cross Prairie Parkway around 4:30 a.m. when a silver SUV pulled up to her.

Soon after, deputies say the driver began making unwanted sexual comments. When the woman demanded to get out, the man allegedly refused and started to drive away.

According to investigators, the woman managed to escape — falling from the SUV — and ran to a nearby gas station for help.

Neighbors said the situation is disturbing.

“Ain’t nobody going to be pulling up to you at 4 in the morning unless they’re criminals,” said Richie Scotti, who lives in the area. “Even if she made a mistake and got in the car, anybody could do that.”

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information related to this case or who may recognize the individual is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477), where information may be shared anonymously.

