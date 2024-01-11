FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida deputies quickly sprang into action when they rescued a grandmother and her grandchild trapped inside a submerged car.

Responding to a crash in rural Flagler County on Friday, deputies found a dazed and bleeding man, identified as the baby’s grandfather, outside the car. The vehicle had veered off the road, crashing into a ditch with the grandmother and grandchild still inside.

“Can you hear us? It’s the sheriff’s office,” deputies called out as they approached the partially submerged vehicle.

Assessing the situation, they noticed the baby was conscious and alert in her car seat.

Deputies worked seamlessly as a team, ensuring the child’s safety by handing her over to paramedics for evaluation and treatment. Despite the challenging circumstances, the deputies continued their efforts to rescue the trapped grandmother.

After minutes of intense efforts, they successfully pulled the grandmother from the car. Reassuring words were exchanged, “Okay, hang on, you’re good, you’re good, ma’am. You’re doing great.”

Both the grandmother and grandchild were promptly transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

