ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida police officers saw a man in danger inside a sinking car and safely rescued him from a pond in St. Augustine.

As seen on police bodycam, the officers managed to break open the driver side window, and pull the man out safely to shore, as the car continued to sink into the water.

The man was treated for minor cuts and bruises following the incident.

