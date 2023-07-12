NEAR TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) – In a heart-stopping rescue operation captured on body camera footage, two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies saved the life of a four-year-old boy on the autism spectrum after he wandered into a nearby pond.

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning on Valleyridge Court, just outside of Tampa

According to bodycam footage posted to Facebook by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a concerned citizen dialed 911, reporting the sighting of a young child running across the street and heading towards the pond. Responding swiftly to the call, the HCSO deputies arrived at the scene.

The deputies began a thorough search of the water, determined to locate the endangered child. Amidst the dense shrubs, they spotted the four-year-old boy being kept afloat by cattails.

The deputies quickly sprang into action, successfully pulling the boy from the perilous situation and bringing him to safety.

Reflecting on the close call, Sheriff Chad Chronister expressed his gratitude for the deputies’ unwavering determination, stating, “I shudder to think of the outcome if not for the tenacity and efforts of these deputies.”

In light of the incident, the HCSO will collaborate with the Department of Children and Families to assess whether negligence played a role in the young boy’s disappearance.

Upon rescuing the child, deputies discovered that he was nonverbal. However, thanks to the deputies’ prompt response, the young boy emerged from the incident without any life-threatening injuries.

Following the rescue, the boy was promptly reunited with his family.

