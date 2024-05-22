PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — A child is safely rescued by deputies after being locked in a car at a Walmart parking lot. On Monday, the Flagler County Sheriff ‘s Office responded to a 911 call from a mother saying her one-year-old child was put in the car.

Body camera footage shows deputies arriving to the scene and discovering the car was locked with the keys in side.

” How long she been in there for? ‘About 10 minutes.’ I’m gonna smash the window then. ‘No, no, no.’ I have to because she’s been stuck in there,” an officer and the mother was heard on the body cam video

The officer proceeded to smash the window and the child was safely removed from the vehicle.

