TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement made a big drug bust, seizing nearly 50 pounds of fentanyl and 380 pounds of methamphetamines.

The investigation put an end to a major drug smuggling operating that was ran by a convicted criminal who is behind bars.

“This is such a crisis,” said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “People don’t understand what does that mean, 50 pounds of fentanyl. That could kill half of Florida’s population.”

Forty-five guns and $150,000 in cash were also confiscated.

According to investigators, a man named Carlos Martinez ran the smuggling operation.

They said he used a cellphone from behind bars to give the orders to his co-conspirators.

Twenty-four arrests were made, but one key suspect is still out, a 34-year-old man who uses the street name “Brownie.”

