TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible hack attack of a state agency now has law enforcement involved and some frustrated.

The Florida Department of Health called it a “potential cyber incident” in an email to 7News, Wednesday.

The agency said it led to temporary outages of the online system that handles marriage, divorce, birth and death certificates.

One local funeral director said it’s caused frustration for some people who have lost loved ones.

“We’re receiving calls from family members, and they’re wanting to know how long would it be before they receive their death certificates,” said Mario Hearns, a funeral director at Gregg Mason Funeral Home. “And of course, we tell them the truth, that the system is down.”

FDOH handles sensitive patient information, including COVID vaccination and prescription drug records.

However, the scope of the potential breach is unclear.

