PALM CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida woman and her husband refused to leave a stranded dog’s side until she was safely rescued from a perilous situation.

Wendy Diaz, a Belle Glade resident, told her husband on cellphone video she took that she wanted to stay longer to try to get the dog to come to her.

“I was saying, ‘Baby no, I want to stay, I don’t want to leave, I want to stay with her,'” Diaz recalled.

The stranded dog was discovered on a spillway with a 12-foot drop, surrounded by water and menacing predators.

“That place was in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “You can see the gators swimming around and you know I was scared for the dog and also for us.”

Facing the presence of alligators, Diaz dialed 911, and animal services supervisors were dispatched to the scene.

“And I said, ‘Oh thank you Lord, thank you,'” recounted Diaz.

She eagerly awaited good news, and her persistence paid off when she received the message that the dog had been successfully rescued.

“She texted me back, she sent me some pictures and I was at Home Depot and I said, ‘Baby they rescued her,'” said Diaz.

The dog was then taken to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

“She’s doing pretty good considering circumstances. She’s very, very scared. We’ve been sitting with here every day trying to get her to trust us,” said communications manager, Sarah Fisher. “If the dog wasn’t found she definitely would not have survived because that was a 12-foot drop and she wouldn’t have been able to get out on her own and anything could have gotten to her over there so we’re just grateful of the [Monroe County Sheriff’s Office] was able to find her and capture her.”

The dog is now up for adoption in Palm City, and the adoption process will be available online in about two weeks.

