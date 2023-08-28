ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Central Florida couple are celebrating two bundles of joy after a chaotic crash involving an alleged drunk driver sent a mother into labor earlier than expected and left her husband with a serious neck injury.

Ronesha Brooks was 35 weeks pregnant with twins McKenzie and McKayla when she and her husband Andre were on the way to the hospital in Orlando back in early June.

Then the unthinkable happened.

“I was more so like, ‘Will my babies make it, and are both parents going back home to the other children?'” said Ronesha.

Ronesha and Andre were driving along South John Young Parkway in a Kia SUV and were just minutes away from the hospital when, they said, they were hit by a red sedan, causing Ronesha to go into labor early.

The twins were delivered safely, but one of them ended up having to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for a week.

“One of the placentas erupted, and it was bleeding on the inside,” said Ronesha. “Once the placenta erupts, it’s hard for the baby to eat and do anything.”

The crash, which happened on Andre’s birthday, broke his neck.

“My neck won’t be able to turn and move like it used to without surgery,” he said, “and I can’t do surgery and be out of work that long.”

Andre said he’s been out of a job ever since the crash happened. He said he can barely move his neck and can barely pick up items that weigh more than five pounds.

Meanwhile, Ronesha said she has fractured bones in her back and pain throughout her body, making it tough for her to do many tasks.

“I can’t go back to work doing what I was doing. I had my [certified nursing assistant license],” she said. “I can’t do it. My right hand goes constantly numb, so it’s like [the driver involved] changed our lives.”

The couple said life hasn’t been easy, but they are grateful they’re still here, able to hold their babies tightly.

“God blessed me. He gave me another chance at life,” said Andre. “He has me here for a reason now.”

The couple said that due to the other driver’s insurance, paying for medical bills has been a struggle, so a close friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising funds for them.

