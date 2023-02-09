JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville couple rushed to rescue for a little guy who was in a rough situation. They were stuck in highway traffic when they spotted a cat struggling, so they jumped into action to help get the feline to safety.

“It was just cowered behind the main pillar in the retention pond,” Kelly Brown said.

“I said, ‘What do you want to do,’ because it was cold,” Brittney said.

Talk about right place, right time.

The Florida couple had a lot of time to sightsee when they were stuck in traffic on Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, Wednesday.

That’s when they spotted something in a retention pond just off the side of the road.

“It was just skin and bone,” Brown said.

Brown said the orange tabby cat was emaciated and frightened

“It didn’t look, it was surprisingly deeper than it looked, like it didn’t look as deep as it was,” he said. “The first area I got up to here, the second area was up to here, and then the cat swimming in a different area where it was deeper, and it was all the way up to here.”

But eventually, the kitty gave in and the couple got it to the car.

Soon they’d learn what a journey this little guy had been on.

“He had been lost from his family for like two months about an hour away from where he lives,” Brittany said.

Brittany shared their adventure, capturing this tabby on Facebook’s Lost Pets of Jacksonville. The post got hundreds of shares, likes and comments.

“That night, she was able to get it to calm down enough for her to give it pets and it started purring,” Brown said. “It was obvious it wasn’t like a feral cat. It was somebody’s lost pet.”

With the community’s help, they found the owner’s in 12-hours time and returned him.

He’d been missing since mid December and had never been outside.

“It was amazingly heart warming, and like overwhelming emotion that they found their cat after two months,” Brittany said. “They had just moved here from another state, so I can imagine how terrified they were if they lost their cat for good.”

The cat’s family had recently moved to Jacksonville from California and are glad to be whole once again.

