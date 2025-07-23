FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Florida couple was arrested after deputies found their infant left unattended in an unlocked, running vehicle outside a local bar while they were inside drinking, according to authorities.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a tip around 10 p.m., Friday, and discovered an infant sleeping in a car seat that was improperly secured in the back seat.

The car was unlocked, the keys were in the ignition and the engine was running, officials said.

While deputies were assessing the child, 28-year-old Clarisse Finnegan exited the bar and identified herself as the vehicle’s owner. She reportedly told deputies her husband, 60-year-old Norman Finnegan Jr., was inside the bar. He was soon escorted out and detained for questioning.

Witnesses said they saw a man, later identified as Norman, briefly check on the vehicle before returning inside. Both Clarisse and Norman gave conflicting accounts of how long she had been in the bar, but witnesses confirmed both had been drinking, according to the FCSO.

“These two will never receive parents of the year award with this behavior,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “It’s never acceptable to leave an infant alone inside a running vehicle—especially while inside a bar drinking. This kind of recklessness could have ended in tragedy. I want to thank the concerned citizen who reported this incident and our deputies who acted quickly to protect this innocent child.”

Norman and Clarisse Finnegan were arrested and charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm, a third-degree felony. Norman was released on a $2,500 bond, while Clarisse was released on her own recognizance.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is also investigating.

