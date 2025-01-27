GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking.

The school released a statement Monday saying no evidence was found and ended its investigation amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators having won 18 of their first 20 games.

“The University of Florida takes these matters seriously and works deliberately to ensure that due process is upheld for everyone,” the school said in a statement. “After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX. The Title IX office has closed its investigation.”

