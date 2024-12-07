KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida child alert has been canceled after Kariya Celestin was found safe.

Celestin was last seen in the area of the 6100 block of 2nd. Street in Key West, Florida.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, blue jean shorts, and white sandals.

She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds, and has long, curly hair.

For more information, please contact FDLE or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2371 or 911.

