JACKSONVILLE, FLA. (WSVN) – In an extraordinary reunion story, Derek the cat has finally returned to his family after an astonishing 11 years apart. The heartwarming tale showcases the power of microchipping and the unwavering dedication of Animal Code Enforcement Officer Alfredson.

It all began when a concerned citizen discovered a sick cat and promptly alerted Animal Code Enforcement Officer Alfredson. Responding to the call, Alfredson successfully located the feline and discovered that he had been microchipped. However, a setback arose when the microchip’s registration information proved to be incorrect.

Undeterred, the team at Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services (ACPS) utilized all available resources to unravel the mystery. Officer Alfredson donned her detective hat and delved into the investigation. She traced the microchip back to The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and reached out to their team for assistance.

With the help of JHS, Officer Alfredson obtained owner information dating back to 2010. Despite encountering an inactive phone number associated with the records, the determined officer pressed on. Utilizing the address provided by JHS, she turned to JEA records and unearthed a different phone number linked to the residence.

Hope surged when the number proved functional, but remained uncertain. Was it the contact information for Derek’s owner, Angela, from over a decade ago? Officer Alfredson left a detailed message, describing the cat and providing information on where Derek was being held for reclaim.

Several hours later, an extraordinary moment occurred when Angela received the message and rushed to Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services. Overwhelmed with disbelief and joy, Angela was stunned to learn that Derek had been found. She wasted no time in reclaiming her beloved feline companion.

Angela shared that Derek had been a cherished childhood pet for her children, and their hearts were shattered when he went missing. However, thanks to the microchip and Officer Alfredson’s determination, Derek is back home, surrounded by a family that still loves him after all these years.

“We are so happy and feel unbelievably lucky to have him back,” Angela said.

This heartwarming tale serves as a testament to the importance of microchipping pets and the tireless efforts of animal welfare officers like Alfredson. The Jacksonville Animal Care & Protective Services encourages all pet owners to microchip their furry companions and ensure that their contact information is up to date.