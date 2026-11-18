(WSVN) - October marked the end of this year’s sea turtle nesting season, in which two records were broken.

Data showed Florida recorded nearly 137,000 loggerhead nests and around 2,000 leatherback nests.

Scientists said this success can be attributed in part to conservation efforts, like the use of red light to combat light pollution.

Moonlight is essential in guiding sea turtles to shore for nesting and out back to sea.

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