Florida boy, 7, dies struck by a motorcycle

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are searching for a motorcyclist who struck a 7-year-old boy who later died at a hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release on Sunday that the boy was crossing a road in a residential neighborhood of Port Richey, Florida when he was hit by the motorcycle.

Following the late Saturday crash, the motorcyclist fled the scene. Witnesses told officials the suspect was a white man on an orange and black motorcycle.

The agency said that evidence collected at the scene of the crash indicates the suspect was on a Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle of a recent year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.