(WSVN) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a BLUE Alert for a 35-year-old man accused of killing a police officer in Nassau County.

Patrick McDowell was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Sunday.

McDowell was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white undershirt, camouflage shorts, and black shoes. He wears a tattoo on his left shoulder saying “Death Before Dishonor” and a tattoo on his right shoulder that reads “EGA.”

A Florida BLUE Alert has been issued out of Nassau County for Patrick McDowell last seen in Callahan. Do Not Approach! Call 911 or Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174 pic.twitter.com/cVcjm2iSrR — FDLE (@fdlepio) September 26, 2021

If you see McDowell, do not approach him. Call police immediately.

