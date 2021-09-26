(WSVN) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a BLUE Alert for a 35-year-old man accused of killing a police officer in Nassau County.
Patrick McDowell was last seen in the area of US 301 and Sandy Ford Road in Callahan, Sunday.
McDowell was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, white undershirt, camouflage shorts, and black shoes. He wears a tattoo on his left shoulder saying “Death Before Dishonor” and a tattoo on his right shoulder that reads “EGA.”
If you see McDowell, do not approach him. Call police immediately.
