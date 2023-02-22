(WSVN) - A new Florida Senate bill has been proposed to make it illegal to let a dog have any part of their body outside of the car.

Bill 932 is set to protect animals and would change how people are allowed to transport their dogs.

Pet owners would have to have their dogs secured in a crate or use a pet seat belt if the bill is passed.

The bill would also ban cat owners from declawing their feline companions.

For more information on the legislation, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.