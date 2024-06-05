Summer is right around the corner, but if you plan on hitting the beach for some sun and surf, you might want to avoid Florida waters.

According to Fox News, a recent report from Simmrin Law ranked the 25 most dangerous beaches in the U.S., with Florida dominating the list, claiming all but one spot.

Experts at the law firm looked at different criteria such as the ever-present hurricane risk, shark attacks and surf zone fatalities were determining factors.

New Smyrna Beach tops the list due to its record-high number of shark attacks. Panama City Beach, Daytona Beach, Miami Beach and Cocoa Beach round out the top five.

The only beach not in Florida to make the list is Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, coming in at 23.

