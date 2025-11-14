NEAR BAHAMAS (WSVN) — A robbery at sea involving a Florida-based barge is under investigation.

Jacksonville-based Trailer Bridge reported a robbery aboard its barge on Thursday night.

The company said its barge was sitting about three miles off the Bahamas when dozens of people boarded the ship and looted it.

It’s not known exactly what was stolen.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy have been notified.

