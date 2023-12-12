DAVENPORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities in Florida have issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old boy.

Mason Miller, was last seen on Monday in the vicinity of the 2100th block of Derwent Drive in Davenport, Florida.

Mason Miller, a White-Hispanic male, is currently 12 years old, stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Mason has black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Mason was wearing a blue shirt, black basketball shorts, and black Crocs.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is urging the public, specifically residents in and around Polk County, to report any information that could aid in locating Miller.

The FDLE Hotline can be reached at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.