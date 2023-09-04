A young author’s book is helping kids and their families to be hurricane ready.

Fernanda Ferrell-Zabala lives in Lee County in Southwest Florida.

When hurricane Ian struck last year, she tried to entertain her nephew and niece during the aftermath of the storm.

One conversation inspired her and two co-authors to write a children’s book aimed at helping parents talk to children about some of the emotions they’re likely feeling when a storm hits.

It was a big success and local schools want their students reading it.

“The Lee County school system, has not only approved this book for all of their students from kindergarten through second grade, but they have also added it as part of their curriculum,” Zabala said.

The book is titled “Rosie and the Hurricane.”

Zabala said her next goal is to raise enough money so that she can gift the books to the Lee County district for free.

