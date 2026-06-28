TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s attorney general James Uthmeier announced a new agreement with Roku to strengthen children’s digital privacy.

“Under our agreement, Roku will be investing more than $25 million to enhance it’s child protection features, to provide parents with greater control over their children’s streaming experience,” said Uthmeier.

With the agreement, Roku will give parents greater control over their children’s streaming experience and how their data is used.

The changes are expected to roll out nationwide over the next 12 months.

The resolution does not include any finding of wrongdoing or civil penalty.

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