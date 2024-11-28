LABELLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for two 4-year-old boys out of Hendry County, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Jermaine Crocker and Tremaine Crocker, late Wednesday night.

Investigators said the children were last seen in the area of the 400 block of Withlacoochee Avenue in LaBelle.

Both boys stand 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weight around 24 pounds, and have black hair and brown eyes.

Jermaine was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, brown shorts, and red and blue tennis shoes. Tremaine was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jean shorts and gray Crocs.

Authorities said they may be in the company of 47-year-old Ralph Garvin.

Garvin stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie.

Officials advise anyine who spots them to refrain from approaching them and immediately contact law enforcement.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774), the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or 911.

