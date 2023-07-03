JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen with an unknown adult.

According to officials, Fernanda Arias was last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville in the company of Jorge Reyes.

The 12-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants. Reyes’ description and articles of clothing are unknown.

Arias and Reyes may be in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler.

Authorities strongly urged against approaching the vehicle if they are spotted.

If anyone finds Arias or Reyes, immediately contact your local law enforcement.

