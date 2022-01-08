PALMETTO, Florida (WSVN) — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Palmetto, Florida.

Ashley Ordaz was last seen in the area of the 200 block of 15th Street West on Dec. 10.

She stands approximately 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 52 pounds.

Ashley possibly has a small cut on her forehead.

Investigators said the child may be in the company of 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.

Gonzalez stands approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

They are possibly traveling in a white Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact FDLE or the Palmetto Police Department at (941) 721-2000.

