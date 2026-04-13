MILTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in the Florida Panhandle

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for Adriana Hernandez, Monday morning.

Investigators said the teen was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of Bruce Lane in Milton.

Hernandez stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, though she may have a reddish-brown tint in her hair.

Detectiives said Hernandes may have traveled to Georgia.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190 or 911.

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