JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen with an unknown adult.

According to officials, Fernanda Arias was last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville in the company of Jorge Reyes.

Arias was found safe a few hours later.

For more information, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.