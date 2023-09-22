TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida A&M University (FAMU) has achieved a significant milestone by breaking into the top 100 colleges in the United States.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, FAMU ranks at number 91 among top public national universities and is the third-best Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation, following Spelman College in Georgia and Howard University in Washington, D.C.

On FAMU’s website, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., expressed his enthusiasm for the University’s position in the latest rankings.

“This reflects our collective effort and our unstinting commitment to the success of our students and our making good use of the funds invested in us by Florida taxpayers, funding agencies, private-sector partners, philanthropic foundations, and friends,” he said.

This remarkable achievement highlights FAMU’s dedication to academic excellence and its commitment to providing a top-tier education to its students. The university’s strong performance positions it as a prominent institution in the national higher education landscape.

FAMU’s ascent in the rankings is a testament to its continued efforts to offer a high-quality educational experience and underscores its positive impact on student’s lives and the community.

