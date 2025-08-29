(WSVN) - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s Marching 100 and their tennis team took part in the 2025 US Open’s HBCU Live.

The event celebrates the culture, pride, and legacy of HBCU’s.

The event has also honored the late Althea Gibson, the first African American to break the sport’s color barrier.

The Florida A&M tennis team showcased their skills in front of the national audience, representing both the university and the HBCU tennis community.

